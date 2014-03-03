Launch and Recovery

Marines assigned to Company F, Battalion Landing Team, 2nd Battalion, 5th Marines, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (31st MEU) conduct launch and recovery operations with combat rubber raiding craft from the well deck of the amphibious transport dock ship USS Denver (LPD 9). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Todd C. Behrman/Released)

