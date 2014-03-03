- Home
- Top Stories
- Bases
- Events
- Environment
- Education
- Energy
- Encroachment
- About Us
Marines assigned to Company F, Battalion Landing Team, 2nd Battalion, 5th Marines, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (31st MEU) conduct launch and recovery operations with combat rubber raiding craft from the well deck of the amphibious transport dock ship USS Denver (LPD 9). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Todd C. Behrman/Released)
Air Traffic Controller 2nd Class Daniel Bridges, left, and Aviation Electricians Technician 2nd Class Eric Pierce, simulate clearing their weapon during a general quarters drill aboard the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jacob L. Estes/Released)
Sailors assigned to security forces take down a simulated active shooter at the Navy Exchange at Naval Base Coronado during Exercise Solid Curtain/Citadel Shield. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Derek Stroop/Released)
Boatswain's Mate Seaman Rodney Wiley prepares to secure the wheels of a U.S. Army MH-60 Blackhawk helicopter during deck landing qualifications with the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gravely (DDG 107). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Adam Austin/Released)
Sailors assigned to Amphibious Construction Battalion (ACB) 1 prepare Improved Navy Lighterage System Causeway Ferry 16 to retract from the beach during exercise Brilliant Scepter 2014. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Scott Bigley/Released)