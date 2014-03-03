By Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Cody Howell, USS Carl Vinson Public Affairs



SAN DIEGO (NNS) -- Seven Sailors attached to aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) competed in the Navy Regional Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) Base Bowling Team Qualification Tournament at the Sea N' Air Bowling Center on Naval Air Station North Island, Feb. 27.

The competition secured the top six participants roster spots on the North Island Southwest Regional MWR Base Bowling Team. These Sailors can now compete in the Navy MWR Base Bowling Championship League which consists of all military service branches. After the regional competitions, the winning teams qualify to compete for the national championship.

Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class (AW) Travis Felver placed 6th in the tournament and was awarded an alternate spot on the North Island team roster.

"I have been bowling since I was four," Felver said. "Most of the time I bowl for fun just to have a good time and get out of the house."

The bowling tournament is an approved Chief of Naval Operations program and is sponsored by the league's board of directors, which includes Commander, Naval Installations Command.

Aviation Support Equipment Technician 1st Class (AW/SW) Aaron Chavez, participated in the event and said bowling on the regional team as a Carl Vinson Sailor would be an honor but he enjoys the sport for more than just the competition.

"Bowling is a team sport," said Chavez. "It gives you an opportunity to go hang out with friends and enjoy camaraderie."

The league consists of six regions with ten divisions competing for the Southwest Regional Championship, slated to start March 1.

Regional trophies will be awarded to the top two teams with the highest final pin-fall score at the end of the regional competition.

