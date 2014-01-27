From CNP Public Affairs



PENSACOLA, Fla. (NNS) -- Chief of Naval Personnel (CNP) Vice Adm. Bill Moran conducted an all-hands call for Sailors at Naval Air Technical Training Center (NATTC), Fla. Jan. 24.

During the all hands call, held in NATTC's Charles Taylor Hangar, he discussed important issues soon to affect these new Sailor's careers such as wait times before classing up for training, proposed changes to sea pay, benefits, manning, and deployment cycles.

Moran started by telling the approximately 3000 staff and students in the hangar that they are entering an exciting period in naval aviation, where nearly every fleet aircraft type is being replaced or updated.

"I need smart technically oriented sailors like you, and it is critical that we give you the right skills and tools to operate in this environment," said Moran.

He spoke to instructors in the audience, reminding them of the importance of their work. "What's critical to the life blood of the United States' Navy is the training pipeline that delivers sailors from Great Lakes, to the waterfront."

In regards to the recent headlines about changes to retirement and benefits, Moran reassured the group that they are not cutting pay, basic allowance for housing (BAH), or the structure of retirement benefits. He then explained that they are taking steps to slow the growth in the amount that was being spent down to a sustainable rate to afford a more capable and ready Navy.

Moran encouraged the students to "have faith, stay the course, keep your heads down, and get to the fleet where great opportunities are available."

Following this, he opened up the hangar for questions from the assembled Sailors on a variety of topics. Questions ranged from topics such as what he could have done differently during the first five years of his career, and what it is like to be a "vice admiral in the world's greatest Navy."

Other questions posed by the students covered rumors about the closure of the commissaries, the replacement of Perform to Serve with Career Navigator, how changes in technology will affect rates in the future, proposed changes to sea duty incentive pay, imminent danger area pay changes, proposed BAH changes, and the new USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) class aircraft carriers.

When asked how the students could support him and his staff, Moran reminded the audience about the role that each Sailor plays in creating a better Navy for themselves and their shipmates around them, especially in preventing sexual assault and sexual harassment.

"Take responsibility at your level to make a positive change, and we can change the culture on this."

This charge to take responsibility for your own actions and decisions was repeated by Moran when asked about how to deal with driving under the influence (DUI) and underage drinking. "We deal with this through personal accountability of the driver, and the other people with this driver." Moran continued that they need to "make mature decisions, make the right decisions, take good shipmates with you, and have a designated driver. Your just 'rolling the dice' if you drink and then drive and you have no idea what will happen if you drive after drinking. You will be held accountable, so think about it."

Moran finished the call with a simple message "you are smart, dedicated, and you want to participate in naval aviation. Thanks for your commitment and your service."

For more information about Naval Air Technical Training Center visit https://www.netc.navy.mil/centers/cnatt/nattc/Default.aspx .

